Veriti Management LLC Has $947,000 Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,507 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 0.6% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 970 shares of the software company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 4,305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $183.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.72, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $335.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.65.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.90.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

