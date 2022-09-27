Veriti Management LLC Has $968,000 Stock Position in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Canon were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Canon during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canon during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,330,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Canon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $574,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Canon by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 112,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canon by 3.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAJ stock opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.40. Canon Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $25.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

StockNews.com downgraded Canon from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

