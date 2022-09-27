Veriti Management LLC Has $989,000 Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 2,045.5% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 3.8 %

VOD stock opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VOD shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.