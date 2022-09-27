Veriti Management LLC Increases Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.9% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $253.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.44. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 18.01%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMP. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.70.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

