Veriti Management LLC Increases Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.3% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,873,000 after acquiring an additional 253,972 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $210.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.30. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $208.61 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.29. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.13 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Articles

