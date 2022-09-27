Veriti Management LLC Increases Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,523,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,054,464,000 after purchasing an additional 932,428 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in American International Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,327,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,966,447,000 after purchasing an additional 527,154 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,692,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $499,693,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,187,000 after purchasing an additional 63,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $48.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.09 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

