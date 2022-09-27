Veriti Management LLC Increases Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 161,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,723,000 after purchasing an additional 27,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PH. Bank of America began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.00.

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $239.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 52.78%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

