Veriti Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Infosys by 1.5% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 160.1% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Infosys by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Infosys by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Infosys by 0.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Infosys to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.92.

Infosys Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $16.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 30.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

