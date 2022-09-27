Veriti Management LLC Lowers Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Veriti Management LLC lowered its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 52.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 88.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,214,662.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,214,662.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.38, for a total transaction of $5,768,656.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,785 shares in the company, valued at $7,633,028.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,152 shares of company stock worth $18,852,602 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $286.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $327.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.77. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $281.92 and a 1-year high of $391.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.69 and a beta of 0.44.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.67.

SBA Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

