Veriti Management LLC Purchases 172 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 184,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,584,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,455,000 after buying an additional 255,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE ICE opened at $91.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.13 and a 200-day moving average of $107.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.05 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.