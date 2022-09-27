Veriti Management LLC Purchases 1,941 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in Valero Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 19.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.23.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $97.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.68. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $146.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.64 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

