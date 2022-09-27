Veriti Management LLC Purchases 39,341 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,341 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 6.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,706,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261,755 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,597,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,844,000 after acquiring an additional 364,704 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in ING Groep by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,409,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,752,000 after purchasing an additional 118,464 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ING Groep by 16.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,827,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,495,000 after purchasing an additional 400,334 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ING Groep by 6.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,828,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,069,000 after purchasing an additional 104,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ING opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.63. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $15.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ING Groep from €12.80 ($13.06) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.80) to €14.70 ($15.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on ING Groep from €10.90 ($11.12) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.74.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

