Veriti Management LLC Purchases 439 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Kellogg by 108.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 410.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE K opened at $72.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.20. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 54.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

K has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $10,622,400.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,170,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,155,137,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $7,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,544,318.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $10,622,400.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,170,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,155,137,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 996,199 shares of company stock valued at $73,257,333. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.