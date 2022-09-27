Veriti Management LLC Purchases 7,058 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,565,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,685 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,174,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at about $658,000. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $31.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.96. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Equinor ASA Announces Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $36.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. Analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 11.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQNR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.