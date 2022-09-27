Veriti Management LLC Raises Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at $915,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,928 shares of company stock worth $8,506,721. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $91.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.12. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $90.85 and a twelve month high of $174.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.17). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.09 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COF. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.93.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

