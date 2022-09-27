Veriti Management LLC Raises Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in KT by 259.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 427,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after buying an additional 308,849 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,650,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,038,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of KT by 1,493.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 238,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 223,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of KT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,912,000. 21.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KT alerts:

KT Price Performance

KT stock opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.08. KT Co. has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KT Profile

KT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 10th.

(Get Rating)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.