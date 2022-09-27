Veriti Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 5.1% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 60.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $578,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on APH. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.8 %

APH opened at $68.29 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.