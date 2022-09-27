Veriti Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Incyte by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,559 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Incyte by 204.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,936,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,912,000 after acquiring an additional 924,880 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Incyte by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,012,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after acquiring an additional 507,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Incyte by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,347,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,122,000 after acquiring an additional 388,337 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $66.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.08 and a 200 day moving average of $75.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.91. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $84.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. Incyte had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on INCY shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.92.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

