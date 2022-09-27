Veriti Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,554,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,052,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380,205 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 558.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,777,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $636,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 488.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $48.88 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.45 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.18.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.