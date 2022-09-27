Veriti Management LLC Sells 1,844 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Veriti Management LLC lowered its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $473,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 32,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,725,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 19,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 129,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 44,765 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.55. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 132.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

