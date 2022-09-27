Veriti Management LLC Sells 1,889 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Veriti Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.79.

NYSE CNQ opened at $44.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.95. The firm has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $70.60.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5822 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.05%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

