Veriti Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Veriti Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.4% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Newmont by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Newmont by 21.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 2.7% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Newmont from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.94.

Newmont Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.10. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,188.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,188.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,805,349.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,920 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

