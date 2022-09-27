Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VZ opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.63 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.30%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.61.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

