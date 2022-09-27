Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 538,325 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 15,750 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 11.2% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $27,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,884,917,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,821,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570,818 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $855,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after buying an additional 4,756,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Bank of America downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.61.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $38.63 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $163.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.25.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

