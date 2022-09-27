VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,448 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in VMware by 206.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,949,561,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149,182 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,480,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in VMware by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $605,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,313 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 11,852.2% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,491,197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $288,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 181.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $251,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMware Trading Down 1.7 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on VMW shares. Raymond James cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.91.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $107.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $167.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.40 and a 200 day moving average of $114.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.