VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stake Reduced by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,821 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in VMware were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VMware during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMware Trading Down 1.7 %

Several research firms have issued reports on VMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $107.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.76. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $167.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Stories

