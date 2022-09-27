W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Position Boosted by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 272,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 625,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,289,000 after acquiring an additional 18,690 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Trading Down 4.7 %

WPC opened at $74.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.68. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.061 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.18%.

WPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.