W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WPC. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 272,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in W. P. Carey by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 625,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,289,000 after buying an additional 18,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $74.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $89.63. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.68.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.061 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 154.18%.

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

