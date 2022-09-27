Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 144.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Waters by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $273.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $270.36 and a twelve month high of $391.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $318.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The business had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WAT. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $348.25.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

