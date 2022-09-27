Waverton Investment Management Ltd Raises Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 786,900 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 7.9% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $202,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $4,739,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,600,415 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $874,571,000 after purchasing an additional 53,296 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $724,000. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 48,413 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,283,000 after purchasing an additional 33,694 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 85,290 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microsoft Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.77.

MSFT stock opened at $237.45 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $235.20 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.93 and a 200 day moving average of $271.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The company had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

