Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Buys 33,510 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,510 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 2.4% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VZ stock opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $163.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.25. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.63 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Several brokerages have commented on VZ. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.61.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

