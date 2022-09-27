West Bancorporation Inc. Sells 326 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

West Bancorporation Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,085 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $1,884,917,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,821,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570,818 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $855,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Barclays cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.61.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE VZ opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $163.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $38.63 and a one year high of $55.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.