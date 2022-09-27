Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 613 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,095,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451,999 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $808,203,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,102,958,000 after acquiring an additional 570,001 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after acquiring an additional 479,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,038,863,000 after acquiring an additional 476,509 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $2,182,634.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,158,289.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.79.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $294.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $332.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.27. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $100.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.