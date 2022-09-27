Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 625 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 51,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 176,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $40.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.71 and its 200 day moving average is $49.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.30%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

