Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,158 Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Rating) by 109.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,158 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,959,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 47,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 28,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 18,426 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTH opened at $117.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.81. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $170.16.

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

