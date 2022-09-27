Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,900 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 183,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Ford Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $965,000. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $542,000. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Trading Down 2.0 %

MUC opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.18. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $16.47.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

See Also

