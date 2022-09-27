Western Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 137,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,792,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $979,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,201.5% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 301,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,494,000 after buying an additional 278,299 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $39.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.53.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

