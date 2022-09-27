Western Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,882,000 after buying an additional 40,330 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $37.43 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $125.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.13.

