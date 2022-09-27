Western Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 71,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AOR stock opened at $45.04 on Tuesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.94.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

