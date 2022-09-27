Western Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,658 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.6% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Barclays lifted their price target on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $180.59 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.90 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The company has a market cap of $341.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.94.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.