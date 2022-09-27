Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:JHME)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:JHME – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $526,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF by 377.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,319,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JHME opened at $27.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.43. John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $38.07.

