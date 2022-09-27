Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 444,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,736,000 after acquiring an additional 106,675 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,538,000 after acquiring an additional 78,505 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 175.1% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 83,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 235,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,209,000 after acquiring an additional 23,977 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,557,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

RPG stock opened at $144.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.04 and a 200-day moving average of $163.35. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.18 and a fifty-two week high of $223.10.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.