Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CIBR. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 137.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.53. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $56.58.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.