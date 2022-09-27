Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $102.55 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.55 and a 52 week high of $116.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.01.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

