Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIW. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $18,435,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,211,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 582,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,179,000 after acquiring an additional 134,595 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 220,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after acquiring an additional 52,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter worth $3,084,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $72.47 on Tuesday. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $67.47 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.03.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

