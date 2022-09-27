Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $856,533. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duke Energy Trading Down 2.8 %

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.90.

DUK stock opened at $100.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.31 and a 200-day moving average of $108.90.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

