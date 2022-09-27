Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,135 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 90,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 115,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.33. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%.

