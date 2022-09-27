Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 39.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 64.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.18.

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $122.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $146.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

