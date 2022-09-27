Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 413.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.2% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Shares of LMBS opened at $47.55 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.49 and a twelve month high of $50.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd.

