Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Waste Management by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Waste Management by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Waste Management by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $165.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

